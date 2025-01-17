A school has vowed to fight for its future after coming under threat of closure for the second time in three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Duce, headteacher of Queensway Primary in Yeadon, said closing the school would be “short-sighted” and raised concerns over the loss of special needs services.

He said staff and parents were devastated after a three-week consultation on the school’s future was launched by Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said a budget shortfall and dwindling numbers of primary-age kids living in the area were behind the move.

Yeadon’s Queensway school: Headteacher vows to fight closure and calls plans “short-sighted” PA Archive/PA Images

Mr Duce said the school lost pupils, and funding as a result, after the council first proposed its closure in 2022.

He said: “We are devastated that this is happening to us for a second time in just over two years.

“Part of the financial difficulty we find ourselves in is due to the impact from the first consultation where we lost more 30 children to surrounding schools and our reputation was further damaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation launched in September 2022 was met with a backlash from parents and closure plans were abandoned weeks later.

In a letter to parents and carers dated January 15 , the council said the current proposal would see the school close at the end of August this year.

It said the Department for Education had been unable to find an academy trust to sponsor the school.

The letter said: “If there was a decision to close the school, we would work with families to ensure that all children are supported into an alternative local school place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Duce said around half of the school’s 81 pupils had special educational needs (SEND).

He said: “We have excellent on-site SEND and social, emotional and mental health provision, which the city is crying out for, but of course this comes at a cost that the council are unable to support.”

Queensway Primary was given an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted in June 2022.

In February last year Ofsted said improvements had been made but there were still “serious weaknesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Duce said there had been further progress when the school was re-inspected before Christmas.

He said: “We were looking forward to sharing our report in the coming weeks when we receive it but sadly the closure consultation has tarnished this somewhat.”

The council said it had a responsibly to look at the viability of the school and encouraged people to take part in the consultation, which run run from January 20-February 9.