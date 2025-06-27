Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, Moorlands School, in Weetwood, Leeds, the city’s oldest preparatory school, announced it was closing after 128 years.

It comes after Queen Margaret's School For Girls, in York, and Fulneck School, in Pudsey, both said they will shut for good at the start of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Caine, a Conservative political adviser who grew up in Leeds, highlighted the cases in the House of Lords this week, saying that two of the schools referred to the Government’s policy of adding VAT to school fees as a factor in closing.

Moorlands School in Leeds.

The Tory peer said: “All three cited increased running costs with both Moorlands and Queen Margaret’s specifically referring to VAT, increased national insurance and pension contributions and the removal of business rates relief as reasons for closure.”

He asked Education Minister Baroness Smith to apologise on behalf of the Government, saying: “Like me, you were educated in the state sector, but will you now apologise to governors, staff, parents and above all students in many fine schools across the country facing closure for the damage, disruption and distress being caused by this Government’s cruel policies?”