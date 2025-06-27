Yorkshire-born Tory peer hits out at 'cruel policies' that led to independent schools closures

A peer has hit out at the Government’s “cruel policies” after three independent schools in Yorkshire have announced they will close in a matter of days.
By Ralph Blackburn
Published 27th Jun 2025, 07:53 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 07:53 BST

Earlier this week, Moorlands School, in Weetwood, Leeds, the city’s oldest preparatory school, announced it was closing after 128 years.

It comes after Queen Margaret's School For Girls, in York, and Fulneck School, in Pudsey, both said they will shut for good at the start of July.

Lord Caine, a Conservative political adviser who grew up in Leeds, highlighted the cases in the House of Lords this week, saying that two of the schools referred to the Government’s policy of adding VAT to school fees as a factor in closing.

Moorlands School in Leeds.

The Tory peer said: “All three cited increased running costs with both Moorlands and Queen Margaret’s specifically referring to VAT, increased national insurance and pension contributions and the removal of business rates relief as reasons for closure.”

He asked Education Minister Baroness Smith to apologise on behalf of the Government, saying: “Like me, you were educated in the state sector, but will you now apologise to governors, staff, parents and above all students in many fine schools across the country facing closure for the damage, disruption and distress being caused by this Government’s cruel policies?”

The former Home Secretary conceded that “every closure of a school is sad” and said she could “understand why people would be distressed if their school closes”.

