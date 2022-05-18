Yorkshire grammar school took legal action against parents and told them to delete WhatsApp group

Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, said parents of pupils at Bradford Girls' Grammar School formed the group last year to discuss “current failings”, after it was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2019.

She said the school then took legal action and parents were sent a letter which ordered them to dissolve the WhatsApp group.

But the school in Bradford said it took action against the group as they were misrepresenting themselves as an “official school forum”.

Ms Shah has written to Principal Clare Martin to raise concerns about the way the school has communicated with parents and handled their complaints.

In the letter, which has also been sent to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Ms Shah said standards at the school have “drastically deteriorated” in recent years and it is now “withholding information and has a culture of silencing concerns”.

She also said many parents have welcomed the school’s decision to join a multi-academy trust, as it has been struggling “for some time”, but they feel it is being done “behind closed doors and without any parental consultation”.

She wrote: “It has also been relayed to me that the school has a history of failing to consult parents or allowing their voices to be heard. Last year, parents formed a WhatsApp group to communicate the concerns they had about the school's current failings.

“I am told as a consequence of this, rather than the school calling in parents and listening to their concerns, the school issued a formal legal action letter ordering the parents to dissolve the group.”

She added: “The salient points I see from everything that has been relayed to me is a school that is lacking in transparency, withholding information and has a culture of silencing concerns through worrying undertones, rather than collectively working with parents.

“It can be argued that parents are the single most important stakeholders for a school.

“Having clear communication with parents is essential to delivering a fully functioning educational system, as their children's interests are at the heart of everything a school aims to do."

Ms Shah is due to meet with the principal on Friday to discuss her concerns.

A school spokeswoman said: “We take any matters raised with the school very seriously and are currently in the process of liaising with Ms Shah MP to address each of the points within her letter.

“Providing a supportive and positive environment for our pupils is of the utmost importance.

“Action was taken to dissolve what appeared to be an official school forum – rectifying any potential misrepresentation and removing barriers to participation.

“However, we wholly welcome involvement and engagement from parents, staff, and the wider community directly with the school, as we recognise the vital role they play in shaping our provision.