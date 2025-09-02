Yorkshire IT providers unite to deliver game-changing digital solutions for schools and trusts across the UK

Three education-focused IT service providers in Yorkshire have joined forces in a landmark collaboration set to transform the digital experience of schools and Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) nationwide.

Vital York Limited, NYnet and NYES Digital have formed a strategic alliance to deliver a seamless, best-in-class digital infrastructure and support service. By combining decades of education expertise with technical innovation, the partnership offers a unique, fully integrated solution that includes reliable, high-capacity broadband infrastructure, comprehensive network design and configuration, responsive, expert technical and customer support and best-of-breed technologies and educational tools.

The three organisations say that as MATs continue to grow and consolidate, so too does their demand for streamlined, scalable digital environments.

“Increasingly, Trusts are being directed to merge leading to greater centralisation of systems, resources, and data,” said James Pawson, Technical Director at Vital, who explained that the collaboration is designed to meet that challenge head-on, ensuring schools can thrive with futureproofed infrastructure, seamless data access and consistent service levels.

Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet

“As Trusts expand, their need for a resilient, high-capacity Wide Area Network (WAN) becomes critical,” he added. “Our partnership with NYES Digital and NYnet means we can offer schools and MATs a complete turnkey solution—one that supports robust digital learning today and is ready for tomorrow’s demands.”

Alastair Taylor, CEO of network infrastructure specialist NYnet, said: “All too often, schools come to us after being let down by previous providers. A lack of true understanding and inadequate support has, in some cases, left school administrators attempting to install routers or troubleshoot network outages themselves.

“Poor technical support and slow response times can be highly disruptive to schools that rely heavily on technology to deliver the curriculum and essential educational services. That’s why this partnership prioritises local support, with dedicated technical teams and installation engineers who understand the pressures schools face.

“Our goal is simple: let teachers and school staff focus on education—not IT problems.”

Each partner brings complementary strengths to the table. Vital York Limited brings industry-leading configuration, technical services, and product integration, NYnet specialises in high-capacity broadband provision and network infrastructure and NYES Digital provides expert consultancy and tailored engineering.

Alastair added: “Schools operate in a uniquely complex environment, where the right technology solutions must balance performance, safety, and value. That’s why it’s essential to choose IT providers who are not only technically capable but also deeply rooted in the education sector.

“Vendors with a long-standing focus on schools and Trusts bring valuable insight into the evolving demands of teaching and learning, from the early days of classroom computers to today’s fully connected campuses. They understand the realities of tight budgets, the critical importance of safeguarding and data protection, and the growing threats posed by cyber attacks.”

He said that together, the three providers offer one point of accountability, with end-to-end project delivery and a shared commitment to service excellence.

“Schools and Trusts can expect high service levels, responsive support, and clear, expert advice—backed by a team that truly understands the education sector and works in harmony with the regulatory, operational, and learning environments of schools,” he added.

“This collaboration marks a step change in how IT services are delivered in education—offering real value, simplicity, and confidence in an increasingly complex digital environment.”

Richard Swain, Director of Operations, Ebor Academy Trust, where the collaboration has already delivered services, said: “For all multi academy trusts it is essential to have reliable IT for both learning and operations.

“Working with Vital York Limited, NYnet, and NYES Digital has provided our schools with unified connectivity across all sites, ensuring consistency, security, and ease of access for staff and pupils alike.

“The solution is scalable, cost-effective, and built with education in mind, which makes a real difference as our Trust grows and requirements change. The level of understanding and sector expertise they bring is exceptional, and the support has been proactive at every stage. This collaboration has truly strengthened our digital foundation for the future.”

Michelle Bowling, Chief Operating Officer, Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, said: “I’ve been hugely impressed with the collaboration between Vital York Limited, NYnet, and NYES Digital. The team has delivered a seamless, scalable digital infrastructure that has transformed how our schools operate.