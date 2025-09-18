Yorkshire school celebrates Outstanding rating

St John's Catholic Specialist School Headteacher Kevin Harrington

St John’s Catholic Specialist School in Boston Spa has been graded as ‘outstanding’ in its latest inspection.

The school was found to be outstanding in all areas during its recent Catholic Schools Inspectorate visit who praised it for its ‘exemplary’ pastoral care.

In their report, inspectors also noted that the school placed religious education ‘at the core of the whole school curriculum’. They added: “The headteacher, governors, chaplain, senior leaders and staff have a vocational commitment to the mission of the school, ensuring that everyone in this specialist community is looked after, heard, celebrated and enabled to use their personal gifts to the full.”

Inspectors noted that students at St John’s are enthusiastic in embracing the school’s Catholic life because ‘they are encouraged to be active participants in its mission as a community working together to communicate, learn enjoy and achieve’.

Students, inspectors said, demonstrate how this is ‘an environment where every voice is heard and celebrated’ and a place where they feel ‘safe, valued and inspired’. Pupils were praised for their ‘exemplary behaviour’ and want to work hard ‘because they are motivated by an overriding sense of purpose and personal joy’.

The school, the report said, is an ‘inclusive, happy and welcoming Catholic environment that embraces those of all faiths and none’.

The report added: “The headteacher, leaders, chaplain, governors and coordinator share a vocational commitment to ensuring that Catholic life and mission is lived through nurturing the faith of Catholic students and the beliefs of all others, thereby promoting the bishop’s vision of inclusive specialism.”

Teaching at St John’s, inspectors said ‘is the abundance of specialist personal attention that enables students to flourish. Students’ work is of the highest standard appropriate to their age and stage of ability’ and classrooms described as ‘an oasis of calm and careful progress’. The religious education curriculum was, inspectors found ‘searching, motivational and joyful’.

Kevin Harrington, Head Teacher at St John’s, said: “We are a Catholic school whose mission is to recognise and develop the entire potential of every person and a community where our values reflect the ideals of the life and teachings of Christ. Faith and spirituality are incredibly important to us here at St John’s and we are thrilled to have been graded as outstanding by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.”