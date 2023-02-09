Yorkshire school closure consultation 'disappointment' say campaigners as protest is planned

Campaigners fighting to save a Whitby secondary school from closure have said they are “disappointed” that the council is pressing forward with discussions despite local opposition.

Governors at Eskdale School in the coastal town wrote to parents last month to inform them of plans to close the school’s doors at the end of the summer term due to its being undersubscribed.

Under the plans, all the school’s pupils – as well as current Year Six students who hoped to attend Eskdale – would be sent to Caedmon College, also in Whitby, as part of a merger.

The respective schools each serve one side of the town, with children living on the east side of the River Esk traditionally going to Eskdale, while Caedmon serves the west side.

A North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) meeting on Tuesday confirmed that a consultation will go ahead on whether to close Eskdale School for good.

It follows a successful campaign in 2017 to keep the school open, but governors have pointed out that Eskdale only has 406 pupils on roll, with capacity for 550.

Caedmon College has 783 pupils on roll across two sites, but capacity for 1,530, amounting to a surplus of 40 per cent of secondary places in Whitby.

Coun Annabel Wilkinson said: “We have agreed to the request to consult on the proposal to amalgamate Eskdale School and Caedmon College. The council will now begin work on a public consultation, which people will be able to take part in online, or in person.

“The six-week consultation period will open on February 20 and public meetings will be held on March 8. Details of how to take part in the public consultations will be advertised by North Yorkshire County Council in due course.

“This will be an opportunity for people to find out more about the proposal, as well as share their comments or ask questions. The feedback will be collated and reviewed as a key part of this process.”

Consultation documents do not reveal whether any redundancies would take place as part of the merger.

A spokesperson for the Keep Choice in Whitby: Save Eskdale School campaign group said: “The group is disappointed at the news but will use this time to push for a long term fix for secondary education in Whitby.

“This affects all children, secondary, primary.”

Terri-anne Jones, one of the campaign group’s members, said their preferred option would be to close one of the two Caedmon College sites.She said: “We would like to keep two schools on either side of Whitby, so both sides of town are catered for. One site would be lost – but it wouldn’t be Eskdale.”

A protest is now planned, Ms Jones said.