Weather warnings remain in force across much of the UK on Monday morning with schools closed across the region too.

More travel disruption is likely due to the adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said, with more than 60 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts issued.

It comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over the weekend.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of northern England and Wales is in place until midday on Monday, while a yellow ice warning covering large parts of Northern Ireland expires at 11am.

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

“This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.”

Due to the weather and treacherous conditions, many schools have decided to close or partially close on Monday.

For links to school closures in your area, click the corresponding area below: