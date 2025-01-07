Yorkshire school closures Tuesday: Many schools remain closed due to weather

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:13 GMT
Many schools across Yorkshire remain closed or partially closed on Tuesday.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice come into force across large parts of the UK on Monday afternoon, and will remain in place into Tuesday.

Many commuters suffered travel disruption on Monday morning, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the weather and treacherous conditions, many schools have decided to close or partially close on Tuesday.

Yorkshire school closures Tuesday: Many schools remain closed due to weatherYorkshire school closures Tuesday: Many schools remain closed due to weather
Yorkshire school closures Tuesday: Many schools remain closed due to weather

For links to school closures in your area, click the corresponding area below:

Bradford Council

Calderdale Council

Doncaster Council

Leeds City Council

North Yorkshire County Council

Kirklees Council

Barnsley Council

Rotherham Council

Wakefield Council

City of York Council

East Riding of Yorkshire

Related topics:YorkshireNorth Yorkshire County CouncilLeeds City CouncilDoncaster CouncilWakefield CouncilRotherham CouncilBarnsley CouncilKirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice