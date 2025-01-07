Yorkshire school closures Tuesday: Many schools remain closed due to weather
Many schools across Yorkshire remain closed or partially closed on Tuesday.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice come into force across large parts of the UK on Monday afternoon, and will remain in place into Tuesday.
Many commuters suffered travel disruption on Monday morning, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.
Due to the weather and treacherous conditions, many schools have decided to close or partially close on Tuesday.
For links to school closures in your area, click the corresponding area below:
YorkshireNorth Yorkshire County CouncilLeeds City CouncilDoncaster CouncilWakefield CouncilRotherham CouncilBarnsley CouncilKirklees Council
