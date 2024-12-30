Here’s the key dates that parents need to know across the region 📅

Most schoolchildren in England have breaks between and even during their school terms

Council areas can set their own term dates, meaning when they take place might vary depending on where you live

Some Yorkshire councils divide the usual Easter holiday period into two, shorter ones

The Christmas holidays are drawing to a close for families across Yorkshire, although exactly when their child heads back to school could depend on where they live.

England’s school year usually begins in the early days of September, and has three distinct terms. Each one has a one to two-week-long break between them, often covering major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Terms aren’t a solid block of school days either, with each also having a half-term break.

Although they typically follow the same pattern, each local authority has the power to set its own term dates - meaning they might vary a little depending on where you live. These council term dates apply for maintained, voluntary controlled and special schools only. Academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools can set their own term dates, so parents are advised to check their school website - although they are often very similar to council-run schools in the area.

Schools are also allocated five in-service training (INSET) days per school year by their local council, which may give guidance to schools on when they should take them. For example, Bradford Council expects schools with a significant number of pupils who will be celebrating Eid to consider this when determining INSET dates, and North Yorkshire Council recommends three set training dates each academic year. Schools that are used as polling stations are also encouraged to close for training on election days.

Here is the full list of term and school holiday dates across Yorkshire councils for 2025:

West Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025

Bradford Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Calderdale Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Kirklees Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Leeds City Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Wakefield Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

South Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025

Barnsley Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

City of Doncaster Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday

Summer term 2025

Monday, April 14: Summer term begins

Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday

Summer term 2025

Monday, April 14: Summer term begins

Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Sheffield City Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday

Summer term 2025

Monday, April 14: Summer term begins

Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

East Riding of Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025

East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

Hull City Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

North Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025

City of York Council

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)

North Yorkshire Council

North Yorkshire Council has recommended training days for teaching staff on Monday January 6, Tuesday July 22 and Monday September 1, 2025, and Monday January 5, 2026.

Spring term 2025

Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term

Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term

Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays

Summer term 2025

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Monday, 5 May: May Day

Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday

Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year

Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term

Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)