Yorkshire school holidays 2025: Full list of term dates and breaks - including February half term and Easter
- Most schoolchildren in England have breaks between and even during their school terms
- Council areas can set their own term dates, meaning when they take place might vary depending on where you live
- Some Yorkshire councils divide the usual Easter holiday period into two, shorter ones
The Christmas holidays are drawing to a close for families across Yorkshire, although exactly when their child heads back to school could depend on where they live.
England’s school year usually begins in the early days of September, and has three distinct terms. Each one has a one to two-week-long break between them, often covering major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Terms aren’t a solid block of school days either, with each also having a half-term break.
Although they typically follow the same pattern, each local authority has the power to set its own term dates - meaning they might vary a little depending on where you live. These council term dates apply for maintained, voluntary controlled and special schools only. Academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools can set their own term dates, so parents are advised to check their school website - although they are often very similar to council-run schools in the area.
Schools are also allocated five in-service training (INSET) days per school year by their local council, which may give guidance to schools on when they should take them. For example, Bradford Council expects schools with a significant number of pupils who will be celebrating Eid to consider this when determining INSET dates, and North Yorkshire Council recommends three set training dates each academic year. Schools that are used as polling stations are also encouraged to close for training on election days.
Here is the full list of term and school holiday dates across Yorkshire councils for 2025:
West Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025
Bradford Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Friday, 2 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Calderdale Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Kirklees Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Leeds City Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Wakefield Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
South Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025
Barnsley Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
City of Doncaster Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday
Summer term 2025
- Monday, April 14: Summer term begins
- Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday
Summer term 2025
- Monday, April 14: Summer term begins
- Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Sheffield City Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 31 March - Friday, April 11: Easter holiday
Summer term 2025
- Monday, April 14: Summer term begins
- Friday, 18 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter Bank Holidays
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
East Riding of Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025
East Riding of Yorkshire Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Hull City Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
North Yorkshire term and school holiday dates 2025
City of York Council
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
North Yorkshire Council
North Yorkshire Council has recommended training days for teaching staff on Monday January 6, Tuesday July 22 and Monday September 1, 2025, and Monday January 5, 2026.
Spring term 2025
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term 2025
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Wednesday, 23 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September 2025: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Monday, 22 December - Monday, January 5, 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Term and school holiday dates can vary depending on where you live, and even which school you attend. The government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your area - no matter where in the country you might be.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.