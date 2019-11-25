Yorkshire school to close for two days after Norovirus outbreak

A Yorkshire secondary school is expected to remain closed for two days following an outbreak of Norovirus.

A letter has been sent to parents and carers of children at Howden School in East Yorkshire warning them of the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea over the last few days.

Headteacher Gary Cannon said: "We have experienced an increase in the number of pupils suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, consistent with the symptoms of the Norovirus, over the last few days.

"I have been advised by the Health Protection Unit that this is a mild illness caused by a virus, but that it is very infectious.

"As a consequence of the large number of students affected, we have made the difficult decision to close the school for the next two days (Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 November 2019) and will re-open at 8:40am on Thursday 28 November."

Norovirus symptoms typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, lasting typically from one to three days.

Symptoms can be a combination of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and aching joints and limbs.

The NHS recommends that children and young people should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and take paracetamol for any fever, aches or pains.