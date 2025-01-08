Yorkshire schools closed Wednesday: Many schools to remain closed due to snow and ice
Schools across Yorkshire remain closed on Wednesday due to the weather.
Many commuters suffered travel disruption on Monday and Tuesday morning, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.
The Environment Agency has urged people to remain vigilant over the coming days as flood warnings are still in place and a mixture of melting snow and saturated catchments could lead to further disruption in parts of England.
Due to the weather and treacherous conditions, many schools have decided to close or partially close on Wednesday.
For links to school closures in your area, click the corresponding area below:
