Yorkshire schools closed Wednesday: Many schools to remain closed due to snow and ice

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 07:47 GMT
Schools across Yorkshire remain closed on Wednesday due to the weather.

Many commuters suffered travel disruption on Monday and Tuesday morning, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.

The Environment Agency has urged people to remain vigilant over the coming days as flood warnings are still in place and a mixture of melting snow and saturated catchments could lead to further disruption in parts of England.

Due to the weather and treacherous conditions, many schools have decided to close or partially close on Wednesday.

Schools across Yorkshire remain closed on Wednesday due to the weather.

For links to school closures in your area, click the corresponding area below:

Bradford Council

Barnsley Council

Calderdale Council

Doncaster Council

Kirklees Council

Leeds City Council

North Yorkshire County Council

Rotherham Council

Sheffield City Council

Wakefield Council

City of York Council

East Riding of Yorkshire

Hull City Council

