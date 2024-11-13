Yorkshire teachers could land £25,000 to boost student success

Yorkshire teachers with big ideas to spark change in classrooms could land up to £25,000 to bring their idea to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SHINE, the education charity, has launched its 2025 Let Teachers SHINE funding competition, and it is inviting teachers across Yorkshire to submit proposals that will boost educational outcomes for students from low-income backgrounds across the county and the rest of the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will receive up to £25,000 to make their project a reality. Past winners of the competition, such as Times Tables Rock Stars have gone on to become household names.

SHINE has also funded countless smaller projects that are having a profound impact on students’ learning and confidence.

Previous Let Teachers SHINE winner Lucy Huelin, from York, helps students in Leeds to use Vocabulous, the learning tool she created.

More recent winners from Yorkshire have included York teacher Lucy Huelin, who has developed an online vocabulary resource called Vocabulous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Matt Harte, from Leeds City College, won funding for his project, Better on the Big Screen, which combines the magic of movies with the convenience of AI to inspire students resitting their English language GCSE.

CEO of SHINE, Fiona Spellman, says that innovations developed in the classroom can make a real difference on closing the attainment gap, especially in more disadvantaged areas.

“We believe the best solutions come from the classroom itself,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yorkshire teachers have deep insight into what their students need to thrive, and Let Teachers SHINE exists to give them the support and resources to make those ideas a reality.

“Year after year, we see how teachers’ passion and creativity bring about real change. If you’re a teacher with an innovative idea, we urge you to apply.”

The competition is open to practising teachers in early years, primary, and secondary education across England, with a special focus on projects aimed at raising attainment in core subjects like English, maths, and science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHINE is particularly interested in projects with a creative angle that engage students from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.