Yorkshire wonderkid gets top grades in maths GCSEs aged just 11

A primary school pupil has got top grades in GCSE maths after taking the exams five years early.

Harry Clark, 11, took higher maths and further maths GCSEs this year - having previously gained a GCSE in foundation maths aged just nine.

The wonderkid, from Sheffield, gained a grade 9 in higher maths and grade 8 in further maths, both equivalent to A* grades under the pre-2017 grading structure.

Speaking on results day, Harry said teachers were 'shocked' he had managed to pass his exams so early.

Harry Clark with his results

He said: "It was my dad who saw at the age of four or five 'he's good' and it just carried on from there.

"After the GCSEs I'm going to do A-Levels for secondary school and then after that a further maths A-Level, the two year course.

"I want to go in to something engineering type and hopefully work in F1."

Dad Richard, 46, who is a nursing lecturer at Sheffield Hallam university, said the pre-teen has always been mad about maths.

He said: "When we'd go to a bookshop he'd want a maths book, and the age of the maths book were just getting older and older until he was doing Key Stage 4 [education for students aged 14-16] stuff.

"He just said 'can I do the exam?' so I said 'why not?' "He's just gone from strength to strength with it all."

Richard, who achieved a grade C in maths himself, pulled Harry out of his state-run primary school and put him in an independent school at age nine to help further his progress in maths.

He also receives one hour of private tutoring outside of school each week to help develop his skills.

Richard said: "In September, he's going back in to a state school, he's had to move around quite a bit just so we could find a school that could accommodate him really.

"He starts A Levels on the first of September, when he's in class instead of sitting in a normal maths class he'll have his own work to do."

Outside of school, Richard says Harry is just like a regular 11-year-old - with interests including riding his bike, playing video games, and doing sport.