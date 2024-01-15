All Sections
Yorkshire’s best primary schools with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings in Leeds, Bradford, York, Sheffield, Beverley, Harrogate and Rotherham

Here is a list of the best primary schools in Yorkshire based on Ofsted ratings.
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT

According to Ofsted, the curriculum across the country has improved with many subjects with the teaching of reading in primary schools being significantly better.

Improvements in education have been further achieved, supported and reinforced by the progress in teacher training.

In 2023, Ofsted completed 7,240 inspections of state-funded schools, which is a significant increase from 4,670 in 2021/22 and is the highest number of inspections completed in the last five years. This is mainly due to additional funding to catch up on inspections missed during the Covid-19 pandemic and to inspect all schools at least once between April 2021 and August 2025.

A primary school pupil. (Pic credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)A primary school pupil. (Pic credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)
Best primary schools in Yorkshire with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings

Knavesmire Primary School

Location: Trafalgar Street, York, YO23 1HY.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: November 21, 2022

Acomb Primary School

Location: West Bank, York, YO24 4ES.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 19, 2023

St John’s C of E Primary School

Location: Dawson Lane, Bierley, Bradford, BD4 6JF.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: November 21, 2023

Western Primary School

Location: Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: June 5, 2018

Dixons Music Primary

Location: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0BE.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: June 21, 2022

Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy

Location: Hendford Drive, Pollard Park, Bradford, BD3 0QT.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: May 9, 2019

Copthorne Primary School

Location: All Saints' Road, Bradford, BD7 3AY.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: November 2, 2021

Feversham Primary Academy

Location: Harewood Street, Bradford, BD3 9EG.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: April 9, 2019

Holybrook Primary School

Location: Rillington Mead, Greengates, Bradford, BD10 0EF.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: April 5, 2022

Idle CofE Primary School

Location: Boothroyd Drive, Idle, Bradford, BD10 8LU.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: February 12, 2014

Coleridge Primary

Location: Coleridge Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, S65 1LW.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 18, 2022

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy

Location: Pomona Street, Sheffield, S11 8JN.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: March 4, 2015

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam)

Location: Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, S4 7BX.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: December 13, 2022

Hunter's Bar Junior School

Location: Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZG.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 17, 2018

Oasis Academy Watermead

Location: Barrie Crescent, Sheffield, S5 8RJ.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: September 19, 2023

Blenheim Primary School

Location: Lofthouse Place, Leeds, LS2 9EX.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: November 22, 2022

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Leeds

Location: Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, Leeds, LS9 7SG.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: December 1, 2020

Hillcrest Academy

Location: Cowper Street, Leeds, LS7 4DR.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: May 4, 2022

Beecroft Primary School

Location: Eden Way, Leeds, LS4 2TF.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: September 19, 2011

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Beeston

Location: Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 7JS.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 4, 2010

Meanwood Church of England Primary School

Location: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4LD.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: June 5, 2013

Keldmarsh Primary School

Location: Woodmansey Mile, Beverley, HU17 8FF.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 3, 2017

Molescroft Primary School

Location: St Leonard's Road, Molescroft, Beverley, HU17 7HF.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: October 18, 2022

Swinemoor Primary School

Location: Burden Road, Beverley, HU17 9LW.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding

Latest report: January 10, 2023

