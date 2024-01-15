Yorkshire’s best primary schools with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings in Leeds, Bradford, York, Sheffield, Beverley, Harrogate and Rotherham
According to Ofsted, the curriculum across the country has improved with many subjects with the teaching of reading in primary schools being significantly better.
Improvements in education have been further achieved, supported and reinforced by the progress in teacher training.
In 2023, Ofsted completed 7,240 inspections of state-funded schools, which is a significant increase from 4,670 in 2021/22 and is the highest number of inspections completed in the last five years. This is mainly due to additional funding to catch up on inspections missed during the Covid-19 pandemic and to inspect all schools at least once between April 2021 and August 2025.
Best primary schools in Yorkshire with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings
Knavesmire Primary School
Location: Trafalgar Street, York, YO23 1HY.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: November 21, 2022
Acomb Primary School
Location: West Bank, York, YO24 4ES.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 19, 2023
St John’s C of E Primary School
Location: Dawson Lane, Bierley, Bradford, BD4 6JF.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: November 21, 2023
Western Primary School
Location: Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: June 5, 2018
Dixons Music Primary
Location: Trinity Road, Bradford, BD5 0BE.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: June 21, 2022
Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy
Location: Hendford Drive, Pollard Park, Bradford, BD3 0QT.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: May 9, 2019
Copthorne Primary School
Location: All Saints' Road, Bradford, BD7 3AY.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: November 2, 2021
Feversham Primary Academy
Location: Harewood Street, Bradford, BD3 9EG.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: April 9, 2019
Holybrook Primary School
Location: Rillington Mead, Greengates, Bradford, BD10 0EF.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: April 5, 2022
Idle CofE Primary School
Location: Boothroyd Drive, Idle, Bradford, BD10 8LU.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: February 12, 2014
Coleridge Primary
Location: Coleridge Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, S65 1LW.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 18, 2022
Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy
Location: Pomona Street, Sheffield, S11 8JN.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: March 4, 2015
St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam)
Location: Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, S4 7BX.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: December 13, 2022
Hunter's Bar Junior School
Location: Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZG.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 17, 2018
Oasis Academy Watermead
Location: Barrie Crescent, Sheffield, S5 8RJ.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: September 19, 2023
Blenheim Primary School
Location: Lofthouse Place, Leeds, LS2 9EX.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: November 22, 2022
St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Leeds
Location: Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, Leeds, LS9 7SG.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: December 1, 2020
Hillcrest Academy
Location: Cowper Street, Leeds, LS7 4DR.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: May 4, 2022
Beecroft Primary School
Location: Eden Way, Leeds, LS4 2TF.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: September 19, 2011
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Beeston
Location: Barkly Road, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 7JS.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 4, 2010
Meanwood Church of England Primary School
Location: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4LD.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: June 5, 2013
Keldmarsh Primary School
Location: Woodmansey Mile, Beverley, HU17 8FF.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 3, 2017
Molescroft Primary School
Location: St Leonard's Road, Molescroft, Beverley, HU17 7HF.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: October 18, 2022
Swinemoor Primary School
Location: Burden Road, Beverley, HU17 9LW.
Ofsted rating: Outstanding
Latest report: January 10, 2023
