According to Ofsted , the curriculum across the country has improved with many subjects with the teaching of reading in primary schools being significantly better.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

In 2023, Ofsted completed 7,240 inspections of state-funded schools, which is a significant increase from 4,670 in 2021/22 and is the highest number of inspections completed in the last five years. This is mainly due to additional funding to catch up on inspections missed during the Covid-19 pandemic and to inspect all schools at least once between April 2021 and August 2025.