Plans to build flats above Wakefield city centre’s NHS walk-in centre have been given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council has approved an application to change the use of the upper floors of the building on King Street from a health centre to 23 apartments.

Concerns were raised by West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) over possible disruption to patients and medical staff during the construction of the properties.

The scheme was given the go-ahead after the council’s environmental health team did not raise any concerns. Developer Linfit Investments also put forward a noise assessment outlining plans to minimise disturbance.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Wes Streeting, then shadow secretary of state for health and social care, pictured in May 2022, at the launch of a campaign to save King Street NHS Walk-in Centre

The entire building was a GP-led health centre from 2008 until November 2023. The NHS continues to hold a lease to occupy one floor of the building to provide medical services until October 2026.

People can access the service with or without an appointment between 10am and 10pm daily. Around 35,000 people attend the centre each year.

Melanie Brown, the ICB’s director of system transformation and reform said there were “significant concerns” over the scheme.

In a letter commenting on the plans, Ms Brown said: “If construction commences during our occupancy, it will pose significant risks to service delivery and patient safety.

“It is our view that there is a conflict between safe and effective service delivery and construction works commencing.

“Noise, dust, and vibrations could not only affect the staff and patients within the centre but also reduce the facility’s ability to function optimally.

“Noise associated with construction work would impact the ability to provide a suitable environment for clinical consultations. “

Ms Brown added: “While we do not object to this development, it is our strong preference that construction commences after our occupancy, to avoid disruption to essential healthcare services.”

A planning officer’s report said: “Based upon the information submitted, it is considered that the proposed change of use constitutes permitted development, and prior approval should be granted.”

The centre was threatened with closure until health chiefs confirmed last November that it would stay open for at least three more years.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition calling for it to be saved when it was placed under review in 2022.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood made the issue a key focus at his by-election campaign, saying it could lead to a ‘healthcare black hole’.

The centre offers assessment, diagnosis and treatment of urgent, non-life threatening illnesses and minor injuries.

The service is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) and delivered by Local Care Direct.