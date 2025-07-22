Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, he’s getting a full night’s sleep and days back at the gym thanks to a wearable medical device smaller than a mobile phone.

Lee was just 25 when he suffered multiple fractures, major nerve damage and lost the use of one leg. His pelvis was broken in four places, he spent four months in traction, and lives with long-term disabilities and chronic pain.

He struggled with nerve pain so bad that, until recently, he was only sleeping for up to 30 minutes each night, with snatches of sleep adding to little more than five hours in total. This caused him anxiety and he began suffering from stress-related chest pain, further preventing him from being able to rest.

Leeds man Lee Fairhurst is back in the gym after years of pain.

“That day, my life changed forever,” says Lee, who was an avid gym-goer before the crash.

"The impact of the crash caused most of my injuries, but the worst one, a shattered pelvis, was likely caused when I slid across the road and collided with the kerb. This caused a shock up my leg, which stretched the nerve, causing the pain that I had to live with for so long. After the crash, my parents were told I may not survive - my injuries were too severe. I was put in an induced coma for three months, and spent eight months in hospital.”

For years, Lee was in and out of hospital, undergoing operations and treatments to help piece him back together. Lee lost the use of his right arm for two years and still cannot use his left leg, which is in a brace, and uses crutches to get around. These injuries cause him daily pain, with his shoulders suffering due to continued use of crutches.

Because of the mechanics of his injuries, Lee soon began to suffer from nerve pain, which started off as a shooting pain, then leaving him with a burning sensation. It was this pain which caused Lee so much distress and insomnia which affected his zest for life as well as his appetite for food. He lost weight and looked so unwell that one of his friends commented he was as ‘pale and gaunt as a vampire’.

Lee before the accdient

Lee has always been determined not to end up in a wheelchair and continued with various treatments, still hopeful of a cure for the pain.

One night, searching for answers online in desperation, Lee found the Arc4Health, a wearable medical device measuring just 10.5cm by 4.5cm, less than half the size of the iPhone16. The device, originally used on injured horses but now popular with people across the world, requires no training. It is a battery-powered microcurrent unit, clinically certified as a medical device across 33 countries for pain management and tissue repair, and can be strapped to an ankle or arm and works by promoting and accelerating the healing of inflammation in body tissues.

Lee, whose treatments and operations have included pelvic reconstruction, multiple shoulder and arm surgeries, traction, surgical plating, strong prescription painkillers, pain clinics, multiple specialist consultations, and mobility aids, immediately noticed an improvement in his sleep.

He says: “I was waking up and not even knowing what time it was, which was a huge change after almost two decades of being woken constantly by pain. Then I noticed I could do more in the day. Gradually, I noticed that the burning pain - which was what was waking me so regularly in the night - was subsiding until eventually it was occurring only once every few months.”

Lee after the accident.

Lee is now back in the gym, visiting family, walking around the supermarket and lifting his arm without any sharp pain in his shoulder.

"It’s changed my life completely,” he says.