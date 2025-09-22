Aspire to Be recognised for innovative approach to adult learning

Tina Rafferty (far left), project manager of Aspire to Be, with the Aspire to Be team.

Aspire to Be, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, is celebrating the outcome of its recent Ofsted monitoring visit, which recognised the organisation as having made reasonable progress across all key areas of inspection.

The report highlights Aspire to Be’s innovative approach to adult learning, particularly for individuals who are deaf or have other learning difficulties and/or disabilities. Inspectors praised the curriculum design, which prepares learners for employment in high-demand sectors such as hospitality, adult social care, retail, warehousing, and NHS support services.

Aspire to Be offers tailored, sector-specific training for those aged 16-60 with SEND. It aims to build on personal skills and provide opportunities to increase confidence, self-esteem, self-development, and improve health and wellbeing as individuals are supported to achieve employment in various sectors including warehousing, hotels, retail, social care and hospitality as well as healthcare.

The innovative service, which received £465,000 from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to develop its provision, is for adults from across South Yorkshire who are Deaf/hearing impaired, neuro diverse or those who have any other communication difficulty helping to make a valuable difference to their lives by developing their skills and supporting them into work.

Staff were also recognised for equipping clients with job-specific knowledge, employability skills, and digital competencies. The report noted that job coaches provide effective support to boost learners’ confidence and motivation, and that Aspire to Be maintains contact with clients for up to six months after they secure employment - ensuring sustained success in the workplace.

Inspectors also focused on the organisation’s commitment to creating realistic training environments, including a simulated hotel room and hospital ward, which help learners gain practical experience. These facilities have been developed in collaboration with industry partners to mirror actual work settings.

The report also praised Aspire to Be’s safeguarding practices. Staff teach learners about workplace risks and legal obligations, helping to reduce anxiety and build confidence.

