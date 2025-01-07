Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autism Angels founder Sarah Kekoa wants to put the “joy back into learning” and never compromise when it comes to mental health and wellbeing.

With that in mind, the North Yorkshire-based charity is now offering an Alternative Learning Provision (ALP) for youngsters whose needs are not accommodated in mainstream or even special schools.

Autism Angels was set up more than 12 years ago to support children and families in crisis. Based in the Nidderdale valley, it provides a wide range of specialist mental health and wellbeing support, including therapeutic coaching and equine therapy while bringing together a community of families on a similar journey – all with the company of horses and dogs too.

Autism Angels founder Sarah Kekoa with two of the horses at the Nidderdale farm. Picture: Faye Kenny-Broom.

In September, they started to offer bespoke learning to support children aged seven to 17 years old with mental health, educational, social and emotional needs.

Youngsters can learn subjects such as maths, English, art and other topics and can also study for AQA Unit Awards and GCSEs.

Sarah says: “It took me a while to bring the educational side into it because most of the children that were coming have been burnt out from the education system, and the parents burnt out with them.”

She has met children and parents who suffered terribly with mental health issues and contemplated taking their own lives, she says.

An Autism Angels team photo at their ball in November.

"It was really on the edge of real breakdown stuff,” she says. “When I started to talk about it (the ALP) a couple of years ago, the kids were really not up for it at all and then when I introduced it again last year, they were still very shut down about it. And then one of my mums, who we've been working with – I've got a couple of teachers here, but not in the traditional sense – said ‘I'd really like to look at it again’. And I said, ‘Okay, let's go again’. And it just seems to have really worked this year.”

Autism Angels also offers wellbeing days, Saturday kids’ clubs, private riding therapy, family fun events and volunteering opportunities.

No diagnosis of any kind is needed to access Autism Angels’ services, including the ALP.

“It’s kind of irrelevant," says Sarah, because despite the charity name, she adds: “I don’t deal with autism. We deal with fear. It's all predominantly fear-based stuff.”

Sarah Kekoa. Picture: Faye Kenny-Broom.

The ALP is not education as most people know it – they offer bespoke learning where children and teenagers can access a flexible curriculum which “naturally engages” them in a “low demand, nurturing and democratic environment”.

Sarah uses maths as an example, explaining how they incorporate the concept of measurements into the curriculum.

“What we're trying to do is give meaning to maths, where it might be useful for them. When you measure a horse, it's done in what they call hands, and that is, in theory, about four inches, but their hands are different.

"You're estimating the size of the horse by measuring it with your hand then you measure it correctly with the difference between inches and centimetres. You're measuring it around its belly in a different way that measures its wellbeing. All the different versions of how to measure things and the reason and the purpose behind them. Not just ‘you need to learn maths’.”

Sessions are available up to four days a week, from 10am to 3pm, at the Autism Angels outdoor care farm near Harrogate – but they cater to people from all over Yorkshire and beyond. Families can access the ALP through their own funds, by fundraising or through school or local authority funding.

Sarah stresses that they work in partnership with their youngsters’ schools. “The triad between the school, the parents and us is really critical,” she says.

To celebrate the launch of the ALP, the charity organised a ball at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate on November 30 last year.

“Ultimately, the parents never get to go out,” says Sarah. “I remember going up to them on the night and saying ‘It’s so good to see you smiling and laughing and having a good time.’”