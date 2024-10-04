Award-winning music producer Rory Hoy explains why working with horses benefits people with autism

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Hoy, who was was diagnosed with autism aged five and volunteers for Follifoot Riding For The Disabled, has underlined the transformative impact horses can have on those with the disorder after researchers concluded sessions with horses improved social functioning, goal attainment and empathy.

Led by The British Horse Society (BHS) and the University of Buckingham, the study also revealed horse-led interactions help to decrease behaviours such as irritability and hyperactivity in those with autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research analysed the effectiveness of equestrian-led educational programmes, such as the BHS’s Changing Lives through Horses (CltH) and found they strengthen young people’s transferable skills and enhance their social and engagement development.

Music producer Rory Hoy, with Fatboy Slim Norman Cook.

Across the CLtH’s six key skills areas, including communication, confidence, teamwork, responsibility, perseverance and relationship building, the study measured a statistically significant improvement.

Alison Blackmore, head of the CLtH programme, said the impact of horse-led activities were “helping young people find their place in the world”. She added: “Horses have a unique ability to connect with children, especially those who may struggle with emotional, communicative or mental health challenges that form a barrier to learning.”

The research follows a US pilot study which found a ten-week therapeutic horseback riding intervention with children diagnosed with autism could result in significant improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the BHS is dedicated to expanding the reach of the CLtH programme, many charities across the region providing such activities for those with autism receive no government funding.

Rory Hoy performing at the Tour de France Fan Park in Harrogate

Equine Pathways UK, which provides equine-assisted therapy at Gildersome, near Leeds, says it subsidises sessions “thanks to donations, fundraising and grants”.

It is two years since Riding for the Disabled Association welcomed the government’s funding package of £12.7m for social prescribing in England, saying it would allow more people with disabilities the chance to access non-clinical programmes in their community and charities are optimistic more government funding may be forthcoming.

Last month, NHS South Yorkshire, which is among seven test and learn sites nationally for green social prescribing, received a further £298,000 government grant to improve residents’ mental health and wellbeing through nature-based and outdoor activities over the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hoy said the findings of the BHS research “rang very true” with both himself and the people he had volunteered with at Follifoot Riding For The Disabled, near Harrogate, for the last seven years.

Rory Hoy says activities with horses at Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group is transformative for people with autism.

He said: “It really is a highlight of my week, being with the horses, and around such lovely, caring people. I also ride a little, and have lessons every so often, but they are rather expensive, so my main visits to Follifoot are volunteering twice a week.

“I think all animals have an amazing effect on people with autism, and any other spectrum-related issues, especially horses. They induce a sense of calm, they can look at you and you feel they know you, and they know the difficulties you are going through.”

Mr Hoy said working in a team with the other volunteers built a sense of belonging with like-minded people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We know which horses suit which riders and I’ve always had my favourite horses to ride, who somehow sense my abilities, and work with me. It’s always a great sense of achievement too, when the disabled riders respond so well, especially when they smile and laugh, and enjoy riding the horse so much.

Rory Hoy says activities with horses at Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group is transformative for people with autism.

"The horses really do respond to love and affection, and because they seem to give it back to us, we feel very content and happy ourselves after each session.

“I do think it would be wonderful if there were publicly-funded access to facilities like at Follifoot. It does make such a difference being out in the open air and even better if you can get into the countryside.

"We are so blessed with so much beautiful countryside in Yorkshire, and I know so many friends who live in London are very envious when they come and visit. I try and get out for a walk every day, weather permitting, but we still carry on with the riding sessions at Follifoot in more-or-less all weather!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad