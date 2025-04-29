Barnsley based pharmacist scoops top billing as Pharmacist of the Year at Bestway Healthcare Awards

A Yorkshire pharmacist has been named the Pharmacist of the Year at the Bestway Healthcare Awards.

Daniel Swift who works in Smithies, Barnsley won the award following an exemplary year as a pharmacist who always put his patients first.

Bestway Healthcare, the parent company of Well Pharmacy, Lexon, Medhub and Wardles & Son, proudly recognises the outstanding contributions of its dedicated colleagues at this year's Bestway Healthcare Awards.

The annual awards celebrate and recognise the unwavering commitment of Bestway Healthcare colleagues to deliver exceptional care and service.

Pharmacist of the Year Daniel (right) pictured with Well Pharmacy Chief Retail Officer Andrew Caplan (left)

Despite a bustling workload at Smithies, Daniel always puts his patients first and foremost but also has his mind set on how much money he can make for the business.

His expertise are second to none and he goes out of his way to ensure not only he delivers but his team in the area deliver too.

Daniel is an asset to the area, the region and the business and I would love to see him being recognised for all the hard work he does on a daily basis.

He has established himself as a beacon of excellence in community pharmacy and a worthy winner of Pharmacist of the Year.

Greg Pateras, Chief Executive Officer at Bestway Healthcare, said: "Across Bestway Healthcare, our colleagues come together with a shared purpose—to positively impact the lives of our patients and customers, while also driving progress within the business and the pharmacy sector.

"That’s why celebrating the dedication and achievements of both individuals and teams is so important—it helps ensure they remain confident, appreciated, and proud of the work they do every day."

The Bestway Healthcare Awards serve as an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of colleagues who go above and beyond in their respective roles.