Barnsley Hospital: Eighty concerns raised under NHS whistleblowing policy
A report to the Barnsley NHS Trust board of directors states that allied health professionals, which includes dietitians, occupational therapists, paramedics and physiotherapists raised the most concerns at 31 over the year.
Nursing and midwifery raised 14 concerns under the Freedom to Speak Up arrangements, which allow staff to disclose any concerns they have about malpractice or wrongdoing within the NHS.
Although the concerns raised are not made public, the report adds that the category with the most concerns was patient safety, with inappropriate behaviours or attitudes being the second highest.
Six concerns were also raised about bullying or harassment.
The report adds: “Reports from the Lucy Letby case have shown why Freedom to Speak Up has never been more important.
“Workers throughout our organisation need the capacity, knowledge and skills to speak up themselves and to support others to speak up.”
