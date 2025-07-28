The 13 best GP surgeries in Doncaster where patients are happiest according to the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:36 BST

Patients in Doncaster have revealed what they really think about their GP 🩺

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, have been revealed.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster and beyond, with patients having their say on how they feel their GP practice is really performing.

Personalise your news round-up with NationalWorld - sign up here

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 13 GP practices in Doncaster which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Burns Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 34%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

1. The Burns Practice - Doncaster

There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Burns Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 34%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 304 survey forms sent out to patients at The Regent Square Group Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 31%, with 93 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good.

2. The Regent Square Group Practice - Doncaster

There were 304 survey forms sent out to patients at The Regent Square Group Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 31%, with 93 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 327 survey forms sent out to patients at Park View Surgery in Doncaster. The response rate was 30%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

3. Park View Surgery - Doncaster

There were 327 survey forms sent out to patients at Park View Surgery in Doncaster. The response rate was 30%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 420 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingthorne Group Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 32%, with 132 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 64% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.

4. Kingthorne Group Practice - Doncaster

There were 420 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingthorne Group Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 32%, with 132 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 64% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNHSGP practicesGP surgeries
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice