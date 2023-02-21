Bettys team raises funds to support brain tumour charity after colleague's diagnosis

The Bettys team, based in Harrogate, chose YBTC as their charity of the year for 2023, inspired by colleagues including Dave Smith, 55, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma cancer last March. They hope to raise £20,000 by the end of the year to correspond with the charity’s 20th birthday and the 20 years that Dave has worked for Bettys. In March, Brain Tumour Awareness Month, the charity encourages people to put on flat caps and get together with friends as part of their Flat Cap Brew campaign and the Bettys team will be taking part.