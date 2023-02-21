News you can trust since 1754
Bettys team raises funds to support brain tumour charity after colleague's diagnosis

The Bettys Bakery and Cookery School is raising funds for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, as it marks 20 years of supporting patients and carers.

By Laura Reid
6 minutes ago

The Bettys team, based in Harrogate, chose YBTC as their charity of the year for 2023, inspired by colleagues including Dave Smith, 55, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma cancer last March. They hope to raise £20,000 by the end of the year to correspond with the charity’s 20th birthday and the 20 years that Dave has worked for Bettys. In March, Brain Tumour Awareness Month, the charity encourages people to put on flat caps and get together with friends as part of their Flat Cap Brew campaign and the Bettys team will be taking part.

Gemma Pickup, nightshift manager at the Bettys Bakery and Dave’s manager, said: “Members of the Bakery and Cookery School chose this charity because it means something to everyone. Seeing how fast a brain tumour can change someone's life and affect those around them has spurred me on to raise awareness and help fund research. One minute Dave and I were baking cakes together, that same day he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I want people to recognise the symptoms and act straight away, and potentially save lives.”

Dave Smith with partner Katy Priestley
