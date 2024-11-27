Bid revealed for new northern base for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A new northern base in Hambleton could be built to house Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bids have been agreed on land on the outskirts of Skipton on Swale, the charity has said, just over three miles from its current operations at RAF Topcliffe.

Plans are to be submitted for a new purpose-built facility, reflecting one at its Nostell centre near Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such a move, said the charity, will give stability to its operations in the North and ensure it can respond to emergencies "efficiently".

Mike Harrop, YAA Chairman. Image: Jonathan Jacob

It comes after years of searching for the right place, a spokesperson added, to create a dedicated, long-term base.

Charity chairman Mike Harrop said this was an important step in securing the future of a lifesaving service: "While this project is still in its early stages, it represents our commitment to providing the very best resources for our crews and patients across Yorkshire.

"The opportunity to design, build, and own this air support unit will enable the charity to focus on delivering value for money and exceptional critical care to the people of Yorkshire, while maintaining our central presence in North Yorkshire—minimising response times and ensuring we can be there for those who need us most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past decade, YAA has been a tenant at RAF Topcliffe. With its new location, the charity said, it maintains its ability to reach any part of the region within 20 minutes. Plans are soon to be submitted, and would be subject to approval.

YAA