BIMA to host free women's health event in Bradford, focusing on immunisation and screening

Bradford, UK – 24th January 205 – The British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA), in partnership with leading health organisations, is hosting a free women's health event in Bradford on Saturday, 25th January 2025. This event aims to empower Muslim women by providing access to essential health checks, information, and resources, with a particular focus on raising awareness and improving immunisation and cancer screening rates within the community.

The event will take place from 1pm to 4:30pm at Shapla Community Hall, Cornwall Terrace, Bradford, BD8 7JS.

Attendees can access a range of free services, including menopause support, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, maternal health guidance, and vaccinations. Crucially, attendees can also book a free health check online before the event to schedule a consultation with a doctor. This consultation will provide a personalised overview of their health and address any questions they may have.

BIMA is committed to empowering individuals and families to take control of their health. Recognising that immunisation and screening are vital for disease prevention and improved health outcomes, this event aims to address lower uptake rates within the Muslim community by providing culturally sensitive advice.

Blood pressure checks at our previous health day in Bradford.

This event offers a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the British Muslim community, addressing concerns surrounding vaccination, immunisation, screening, and other health improvement strategies. BIMA partners with experts who offer culturally sensitive advice, fostering trust and acknowledging the importance of faith-based considerations.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 25th January 2025

Time: 1pm - 4:30pm

Location: Shapla Community Hall, Cornwall Terrace, Bradford, BD8 7JS

To book a free health check online before the event, please visit: https://britishima.org/event/bima-women-health-event-bradford/

