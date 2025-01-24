BIMA to host free women's health event in Bradford, focusing on immunisation and screening
The event will take place from 1pm to 4:30pm at Shapla Community Hall, Cornwall Terrace, Bradford, BD8 7JS.
Attendees can access a range of free services, including menopause support, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, maternal health guidance, and vaccinations. Crucially, attendees can also book a free health check online before the event to schedule a consultation with a doctor. This consultation will provide a personalised overview of their health and address any questions they may have.
BIMA is committed to empowering individuals and families to take control of their health. Recognising that immunisation and screening are vital for disease prevention and improved health outcomes, this event aims to address lower uptake rates within the Muslim community by providing culturally sensitive advice.
This event offers a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the British Muslim community, addressing concerns surrounding vaccination, immunisation, screening, and other health improvement strategies. BIMA partners with experts who offer culturally sensitive advice, fostering trust and acknowledging the importance of faith-based considerations.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, 25th January 2025
- Time: 1pm - 4:30pm
- Location: Shapla Community Hall, Cornwall Terrace, Bradford, BD8 7JS
To book a free health check online before the event, please visit: https://britishima.org/event/bima-women-health-event-bradford/
About BIMA:
The British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) is a leading organisation representing Muslim healthcare professionals in the UK. BIMA is committed to promoting health and wellbeing within Muslim communities and advocating for equitable healthcare access for all.