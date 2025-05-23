Birthing pools closed in Yorkshire hospital due to concerns over water quality

York Hospital’s birthing pools are used for women who want to labour and give birth in water.

A hospital in Yorkshire was forced to close its birthing pools because of concerns about water quality.

But they were closed to labouring mothers last month after failing safety tests – with women being told they had to travel to Scarborough if they wanted to use water pools.

One of the pools has since reopened but two others remain closed while tests are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: ““The decision to temporarily close the birthing pools at York Hospital was made after routine water quality tests in April 2025 showed that the water did not meet our quality control standards.

"We anticipate reopening two birthing pools this week, once the necessary measures have been completed and retesting confirms that the water quality meets the required standards.”

Health guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence states all healthy women should be “offered the opportunity to labour in water,” which is a popular form of pain relief.

The spokesperson continued: “There are no concerns that women who used the birthing pools prior to their closure were exposed to any safety risks, as our water testing is carried out regularly and thoroughly.

"We're really sorry for any inconvenience caused during this period. Women who were planning to use the birthing pools at York have been informed that an alternative birthing pool is available at the Scarborough site.

"We are also working closely with the Maternity and Neonatal Voice Partnership to ensure clear communication with the wider community."

Around nine per cent of babies are born in water according to the Health Research Authority.