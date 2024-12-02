A Yorkshire hospital trust has asked people to ‘think carefully’ before heading to A&E which is under ‘significant pressures’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Management at Bradford Royal Infirmary said the emergency department is very busy and people with less urgent issues are experiencing long waiting times.

Last week, staff at BRI’s emergency department introduced a one visitor per patient restriction due to an uptick in flu cases at BRI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People attending ED will be restricted to one visitor except those attending with children or relatives of patients who are critically unwell. The trust is also asking visitors to its wards not to attend if they have any symptoms of flu or colds.

The trust behind the hospital, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is encouraging anyone eligible for their annual flu vaccine to get it as soon as possible.

Dr Ray Smith, the trust’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Over the last couple of weeks the number of patients seeking treatment at our ED has increased considerably.

“The most urgent and life-threatening cases take priority, which means that unfortunately people coming in with less urgent issues are experiencing longer waiting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Royal Infirmary. (Pic credit: SWNS)

“We are asking everyone to think carefully before coming to ED. Members of the public can really help by making sure that if they do choose to come to ED for treatment, that it is the best place for them to go to get the right care, as soon as possible.

“Our ED is for accidents and emergencies only, such as severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, significant head injuries and broken bones.

“Using an alternative to ED when you aren’t seriously ill, such as calling NHS 111, consulting your GP or visiting your community pharmacist, could mean that you end up waiting less time to receive care.”

ED Clinical Lead and Consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine, Mayada Elsheikh added: “People who come to BRI’s department with minor conditions, which could be treated by self-care or a GP, will be re-directed to a more appropriate service away from the hospital.