Brave eight-year-old Yorkshire girl who lost limbs to meningitis dies after long battle

An eight-year-old girl who was struck down with meningitis and needed a quadruple amputation has died, her family has confirmed.

Kia Gott, from Bradford, was just nine months old when she contracted meningitis in September 2017.

The youngster had to spend eight months in hospital and was told she might never be able to see or hear again - but defied the odds by regaining her sight and hearing.

But earlier this week, her family announced she had tragically passed away.

Paul Gott and Vikki Mitchell with Kia Gott when she was 17-months-old at their home in Bradford

In a heartfelt tribute posted to GoFundMe, dad Paul Gott said: "So, I'm so glad this happened to us so she had Vikki as a mum. You're an absolute credit to us all, Vikki.

"Thank you from my Princess Kia for the care you gave her."

In a tribute on Facebook, the Kia Gott Facebook page announced: "It is with great sadness I have to let you all know 'beautiful Kia' the most precious soul has lost her battle, she passed away peacefully after a long battle following contracting meningitis in 2017.

"They said you wouldn't see YOU DID, they say you wouldn't smile YOU DID, they said you wouldn't hear YOU DID.

Kia Gott celebrates her third birthday with her family

"You proved them all wrong but eventually your little body just wasn't strong enough for the battles ahead. May you rest in forever peace now with the angels up above."

Kia, whose name is pronounced ‘Kya’, tragically missed out on having her vaccination for Meningitis C at three months old, as the age of administering the jab was moved to 12 months just the year before.

Kia had been poorly for a couple of days and had a high temperature which was not reducing with medication - so mum Vikki took her to hospital.

Hours later, she was rushed to hospital after her dad noticed she had a horrendous blood-red blotchy rash on her face.

By the time paramedics arrived Kia's veins had collapsed and medication had to be administered by drilling a hole in her shin.

As time went on the only thing that could save Kia was to amputate both her arms and legs.

On Facebook, commenters paid tribute to Kia's life.

Cat Naylor wrote: "Kia was a little superstar, no matter what your day brought a smile from Kia was all you needed to make it better. I treasure the time I spent with her in school, she loved spending time outside and her face would always light up when she felt the breeze on her face."

Naomi Gibz commented: "This is so sad, I've followed Kia's story right from the beginning. She really did prove so many wrong, beautiful little girl. Thinking of you all at this sad time."

According to the NHS, meningitis can cause life-threatening sepsis and result in permanent damage to the brain or nerves if not treated quickly.

The health agency says it can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults.

Symptoms include a high temperature, being sick, a headache, a rash that doesn't fade when a glass is rolled over it, a stiff neck, a dislike of bright lights, drowsiness, and seizures.

Those with the condition do not always get all the symptoms.

If you think you or someone you look after has meningitis, the NHS says you should dial 999 or go to the nearest A&E immediately.

If left untreated, it can result in hearing loss, epilepsy, memory problems, learning difficulties, vision loss, and loss of limbs, among other problems.

Meningitis is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection, and can be spread through sneezing, coughing, and kissing.