British Citizen Awards: 'I help change the lives of breast cancer patients with post-mastectomy nipple tattoos'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy, from Bradford, discussed in front of medical professionals the power of nipple tattoos post-mastectomy, highlighting how her charity The Nipple Innovation Project has been transforming lives since it was established in 2018.

Now Lucy says she has received “the ultimate compliment” after being selected to receive a national honour that recognises the achievements of ordinary individuals “who made extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 24, she is set to receive a British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster in recognition of her services to healthcare.

Lucy Thompson founded The Nipple Innovation Project.

“Running a nationwide charity on a volunteer basis is very hard, it’s all consuming and can be challenging at times,” Lucy says.

“But knowing and seeing the impact we are making through the charity to the breast cancer community and in the NHS is what inspires me to keep going.

"I don’t do this work for recognition or awards so to be honoured with a British Citizens Award is the ultimate compliment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To receive recognition for the work I do on a national scale is absolutely mind blowing for me, it still doesn’t feel real. I can’t wait to attend the ceremony with my partner and son to share the special moment together.”

Lucy’s charity helps breast cancer survivors to restore their nipples without the worry of cost, with its team of specially-trained artists across the country providing realistic, long-lasting tattoos.

For many, the tattoos have an empowering impact, and are a boost in confidence after a traumatic time.

The Nipple Innovation Project was born out of a negative experience by a family member, who had a nipple tattoo after a mastectomy due to breast cancer and felt “unable to look at her breast for years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy, who has worked as a tattoo artist for more than 11 years, says basic semi-permanent nipple tattoos can fade away, negatively impacting self esteem.

For over five years, she has advocated for mastectomy recipients, researching and educating why medical tattoos should be administered by experienced practitioners and fundraised to make these tattoos accessible for people UK-wide.

Last year, the Nipple Innovation Project began a partnership with Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to offer the service of nipple tattoos post-surgery – and the goal is now to connect with all NHS trusts across the country.

“This is such an important topic, but one that carries stigma and embarrassment,” Lucy told The Yorkshire Post last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad