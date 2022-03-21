West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WY HCP) has introduced ‘leaving a gap’ to make people think about consequences of abusive behaviour and created a set of campaign images it hopes will make people see what would happen if there were gaps in medical care due to staff leaving.

It comes following unprecedented need for advice and appointments and a 15 per cent increase in demand compared with two years ago.

Leeds-based GP Dr Amal Paul welcomed the campaign after he had his car damaged by a frustrated patient, received a threat to kill him if he didn’t prescribe undue medication, as well as criminal damage to the surgery door. However, he says, more needs to be done to tackle the reasons patients are becoming frustrated.

He said: “Patients are not unduly abusive most of the time, on the other hand GPs don’t deserve it, we have to find the common ground to reduce that abuse. Nevertheless, it increases because patients see if they abuse doctors, nothing happens. The system is supportive of abusive patients and police are not interested.”