Campaigners call to 'check on a mate' as Christmas week feels 'overwhelming for many'

Campaigners have called on communities to "check in with a mate" this festive season through what for many can prove the most challenging time of the year.

Official figures show suicide is more common in West Yorkshire than England as a whole - with significantly more men taking their own lives than women.

Now the area's Health and Care Partnership (HCP) campaign, aiming to normalise conversations around mental health, calls on communities to reach out.

Rob Webster is chief executive lead for West Yorkshire HCP. He lost his own 32-year-old brother to suicide in 2003.

Errol Murray

“This time of year can feel overwhelming for many – whether that’s money worries, family difficulties, grief or loneliness," he said.

“While people struggling with their mental health or at risk of suicide may try to hide how they are feeling, creating an environment where they know it is ok to talk could be vital.

“All suicide is preventable – it is not inevitable.

“By encouraging more conversations around mental health, particularly among men, and breaking the stigma around suicide, we can all help to potentially save lives.”

Rob Webster, West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership board. Image: Bob Smith Grough Limited

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows the suicide rate for West Yorkshire is 13.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 10.4 across England.

The partnership's campaign launched in May, particularly aimed at young men. Now, through the festive season, it steps up as pressures can feel intensified.

Errol Murray is founder of Leeds Dads, a volunteer group which hosts closed chats on its private Facebook group with anyone struggling.

"Around 50 to 60 people engage and we expect those numbers to rise over Christmas," he said. “Most people can’t afford the Christmas they provided last year.

"It’s even more difficult if you are not with your children or if you are, but are feeling the stress of creating the best Christmas – not realising that the best gift is actually just being available to your children and family.”

He urged communities to reach out and check in on their friends.

“It’s so important people check in with their mates – let them know it’s ok to talk and remember to stay in touch with the people who care about you. For anyone struggling, know there is support out there for you.”

The campaign uses www.checkinwithyourmate.co.uk which directs people to a ‘support in your area’ section. There is also free, 20-minute online Zero Suicide Alliance training.

Becky Elliott, senior responsible officer for WY HCP Suicide Prevention Programme and public health manager at Kirklees Council said: “The campaign is focused on men, because of the increased suicide risk among men, but it is important to look out for, and check in on, all those around you.

“You don’t need to solve somebody’s problems but by simply being there and listening, you will help someone who may otherwise be struggling alone."