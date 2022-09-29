The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector was conducting checks at Regency Court in Keighley last month when the assault took place.

According to a report published by the watchdog, “no staff were present” so the inspector “had to intervene to keep people safe”.

During the inspection, another resident walked outside the care home without any of the staff noticing and fell, suffering a serious injury.

Regency Court in Keighley

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home, which is run by Ada Care Ltd and can care for up to 22 people, has been rated inadequate for the second time since November, after inspectors raised a number of safety concerns.

It is in special measures and has been ordered to improve.

The CQC report stated: “People were not always safe. Actions had not been taken to safeguard people from abuse. People were at risk of harm as the provider had not identified, assessed or mitigated risks.”

The report added: “Accidents and incidents were not always appropriately recorded. Medicines were not managed safely. There were not always enough staff to meet people’s needs and keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People did not always receive person-centred care and care records did not fully reflect their needs. People were not always treated with dignity and respect and their experience of care varied.

“Some staff were kind and caring, however others interacted very little with people. There were few activities taking place and there was little to occupy and interest people.”