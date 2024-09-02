Care home set to host 'Retired Nurses Club'
Staff and residents look forward to welcoming retired nurses on October 28 at 2pm to talk about their experiences throughout their working career as a nurse and welcome any old memorabilia like nurses uniforms.
They would also like to extend the invitation to current working nurses or those who aspire to work in the profession to get advice and see how things have changed over the years.
Stamford Bridge Care Home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
General manager Emma Smith said: “We are really looking forward to our first edition of the retired nurses club. With our home having a nursing community we know how tough but rewarding the profession can be, it is very close to all of our hearts. If you are a retired, working or aspiring nurse we would love to welcome you on the day”
Stamford Bridge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
