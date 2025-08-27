Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of Britain’s greatest stately homes, Castle Howard is the backdrop to many memorable events, from festivals of dogs, to classic car shows, and Christmas spectaculars.

But when the Hon Nicholas and Victoria Howard open the doors of their magnificent country house for a gala dinner later this year, it will be a particularly poignant occasion.

For, the event will be in support of Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research, a charity which is close to both of their hearts, after personal experiences of the condition.

"Both Victoria and I have learned the importance of speaking openly about cancer" - The Honorable Nicholas Howard and his wife, Victoria Howard, outside historic Castle Howard. Photo: Jonathan Pow/Yorkshire Cancer Research

Victoria Howard was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and is a passionate advocate for the role of research in advancing cancer treatments, ensuring they reach those who need them.

“Both of us have had experiences of cancer, giving us a natural affinity for the work and mission of Yorkshire Cancer Research,” says Victoria. "It’s a cause that resonates deeply, as it has impacted not only our lives but many others in our lives.”

Victoria’s breast cancer was detected through screening, resulting in it being caught early and successfully treated with radiotherapy.

She continues to attend regular screenings due to carrying the BRCA gene mutation, which increases her risk of developing certain cancers.

The Hon. Nicholas Howard and his wife Victoria Howard OBE walking through the Long Gallery at Castle Howard.

“I carry the BRCA gene mutation, directly connecting me to the groundbreaking work the charity funds,” explains Victoria. "My family has a history of breast cancer, and we sadly lost many of my female relatives at a young age.

"Now, with the incredible progress being made in cancer and genetics, I’m hopeful we’ll see more cutting-edge treatments and greater opportunities for people to take part in genetic testing.”

One example of this progress is the PROTECT-C study, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London.

This pioneering clinical trial will offer thousands of women in Yorkshire the opportunity to be tested for genetic mutations that increase their risk of breast, ovarian and womb cancer.

It is estimated that 19,000 women in Yorkshire carry the mutations tested for in the trial and yet the majority remain unidentified.

PROTECT-C aims to save lives by helping women who have not previously undergone genetic testing to find out if they are at higher risk of cancer. Those found to be at higher risk can choose to take measures to prevent breast, womb and ovarian cancer developing.

Victoria says: “Thanks to regular screening, my cancer was detected early and it was removed and treated successfully. Early detection through screening can be life-saving.”

Victoria’s experience with the BRCA gene mutation has deepened her interest in genetic testing and targeted cancer therapies.

One of her motivations for supporting Yorkshire Cancer Research came from her learning about the charity’s role in the discovery of a life-saving cancer drug called Lynparza its work around PARP inhibitors, targeted treatments that stop cancer cells from being repaired so that they die instead of being able to grow and divide.

Victoria’s own oncologist was involved in the development of the inhibitors. “Progress is happening all the time, and I remain hopeful for the future,” she says.

"The strides made in cancer research over the past century are extraordinary,” Victoria adds. “In our parents’ generation, options were limited. Today, advancements in cancer research bring cures, hope and possibilities to people in Yorkshire.”

For Nicholas Howard, supporting the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research is also personal, following his own diagnosis with prostate cancer.

“Both Victoria and I have learned the importance of speaking openly about cancer,” he says. "In the past, people didn’t talk about it, but progress is much easier when we can have open conversations without shame. The Gala Dinner is a chance to start those conversations.”

Called A Night Like No Other, the event on September 27 will be a celebration of the people in Yorkshire who, for 100 years, have united to bring life-saving breakthroughs, discoveries and progress in cancer research to the region.

Guests will be served a Yorkshire-inspired five-course tasting menu created by Whitby-born guest chef Andrew Pern, owner and patron of the Michelin-Starred The Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley.

He says: “My dad recently passed away from cancer, and many of my family members have been affected by the disease, so supporting this event feels very special to me.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening is actress and presenter Jo Pickard, who will also be the auctioneer for the fundraising auction.

Nicholas says: “For us, the Gala Dinner is not just about raising funds but also raising awareness. Cancer affects everyone, and the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research is transforming lives.

"It’s remarkable to think the charity is marking its 100th anniversary - a testament to the supporters and researchers in Yorkshire who continue to make great strides.”

"Though cancer remains a serious issue, the evening will be a joyful celebration of the incredible progress made in cancer research over the past 100 years,” he adds, “and a hopeful look toward a future where our region is one day free from cancer.”