A care home in Castleford for people with learning disabilities has been placed in special measures to protect people amid concerns over its safety and standards.

Westmead, run by The Bridge Community Care Limited, was home to nine people when inspections were carried out from April to July last year.

The home has now been rated inadequate overall, and will be closely reviewed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to ensure urgent improvements.

Sheila Grant, deputy director of operations in the north, said: “Our experience tells us that when a service isn’t well-led, it’s less likely they’re able to meet people’s needs in the other areas we inspect, which is what we found at Westmead."

Inspectors reported holes in walls and loose electrical sockets. They were warned of a maggot infestation in the floorboards.

Leaders had not created a safe environment, they said: "All of this put people at risk of harm."

In detailed reports, to be published by the CQC online in coming days, inspectors stated that staff did not always manage medicines safely, or assess and monitor risks. People were not supported to be independent, and leaders didn't act to enforce change. Nor were they open or candid.

"Leaders hadn’t put robust systems in place to ensure purchases made on behalf of people were legitimate," said Ms Grant. "Also, when everyone went out for meals, some people had to pay for themselves and others didn’t, but there wasn’t any explanation as to why."