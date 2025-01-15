Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He had great dreams of a better world,” says granddaughter Ruth Garwood. “His voluntary work embraced many causes including campaigning on many issues around cancer and promoting cancer research.

"I remember he was very interested in a medical book which had suggested a link between smoking and cancer, a revolutionary idea at the time."

Back in May 1925, Barker Thomas Clegg was one of six influential figures who gathered at the Old Medical School in Leeds to found what was then The Yorkshire Council of the British Empire Cancer Campaign.

Barker Thomas Clegg, a greengrocer and grain wholesaler, who was a passionate fundraiser and campaigner for cancer charities in Yorkshire.

A passionate fundraiser and campaigner for cancer charities in Yorkshire, he became the first Joint Honorary Secretary of the campaign and was later awarded the CBE for services to charity in 1952.

Fast-forward 100 years and the campaign, now the Yorkshire Cancer Research charity, is marking its centenary by paying tribute to those who have contributed to pioneering cancer research in the region over the past century.

Those behind the charity want to celebrate and uncover the stories of region’s changemakers; those who, for 100 years, have united to bring life-saving breakthroughs and discoveries in cancer research to Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, explains: “Reaching the charity's centenary is a testament to the supporters, fundraisers, volunteers, researchers, cancer experts and people with cancer who have come together to bring life-saving cancer research and innovative services to people in Yorkshire since 1925.

"As Yorkshire Cancer Research celebrates this milestone, the charity is looking to the future and is focused on bringing the brightest minds to our region so new life-saving discoveries can be made in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, but together, we can continue to make great progress towards a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

The charity has commenced its celebration of supporters with a special tribute video. It is thanking them for their vital role in driving forward life-saving cancer research, while calling on people in Yorkshire to unite for a cancer-free future.

The organisation funds £64m of cancer study and services, including 25 clinical trials, giving people across the region the opportunity to take part in and benefit from cancer research.

Throughout the year, it will be urging people to get involved in a range of fundraising challenges and community events, while discovering more about the charity’s 100-year history of pioneering work and the supporters who help make this work possible.