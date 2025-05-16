Celebrating our perioperative champions: International Nurses Day and National ODP Day

Picture shows the AfPP team with hospital staff during this week’s hospital visits.

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) has been proud to honour two cornerstone events in the perioperative calendar this week; International Nurses Day on Monday May 12th and National Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) Day on Wednesday May 14th - celebrating the extraordinary contribution of theatre nurses and ODPs across the UK.

As the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to hospital theatre practitioners and improving perioperative care, AfPP launched a series of initiatives to mark these special days, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting, recognising, and empowering its community.

Adding a personal touch to the International Nurses Day and National ODP Day celebrations, AfPP visited local hospitals in Harrogate, the home of its headquarters, during the week with cupcakes and warm thanks for the hardworking perioperative teams; a small but heartfelt gesture of appreciation. Members of the AfPP team visited Harrogate District Hospital and The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate with cupcakes and balloons, to a very warm reception from staff at the two hospitals.

Shining a light on the roles that keep operating theatres running

AfPP spotlighted the unique and vital roles of perioperative professionals through two in-depth features:

The Role of a Theatre Nurse : These highly skilled professionals support patients through every stage of surgery, from preparation to recovery, bringing compassion, precision, and calm to the theatre environment. Learn more: Theatre Nurse Role

The Role of an ODP: Operating Department Practitioners play an equally essential role in surgical teams, specialising in all aspects of the operating theatre process. Read more: ODP Role

These resources aim to raise awareness and foster deeper understanding of the perioperative professions among both the healthcare community and the wider public.

Launch of new Wellbeing Hub

As part of its celebration week, AfPP also launched a dedicated Wellbeing Hub within its Members' Portal. This new space offers practical, evidence-based advice on:

Improving sleep quality

Maintaining healthy nutrition

Managing and preventing burnout

Cultivating a calm, focused mind

This initiative recognises the increasing pressures facing healthcare staff and AfPP’s mission to care for those who care for others.

Resources were kindly given by Leanne Spencer, award-winning entrepreneur, burnout prevention expert and keynote speaker at this year’s AfPP Annual National Conference at The University of Warwick; Craig Forster, a professional certified transformative coach, and mind calm coach, and Celynn Morin; a workplace wellbeing consultant, qualified dietitian, and author with a passion for helping people thrive. Celynn will also be joining AfPP live for a Wellbeing Webinar: Santé: The Alchemy of Crafting Your Sparkling Life. The webinar is on Saturday May 17th, 2025, 10am - 11am, and offers 1 CPD hour. You can register now

A message from AfPP’s President

Oliver Tierney, President of AfPP and Clinical Lead for Education, Risk and Governance at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust and Charity in Fazakerley, Liverpool, said:

