CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has completed the fit out of its new community ophthalmology hospital in Leeds.

Due to open in the upcoming months, the hospital will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services to local residents. CHEC Leeds will support the NHS in reducing waiting times by treating patients within 1-4 weeks of a referral being received.

The community hospital is located in West Park, Headingley, and features a state-of-the-art clinical facility complete with an ophthalmology theatre, free parking and excellent transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with the NHS, CHEC has more than 25 community hospitals nationwide. The addition of CHEC in Leeds strengthens its existing Northern England stronghold which already includes Blackpool, Greater Manchester, and Sheffield.

CHEC completes fit out of new Leeds community hospital

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care,” explains Jose Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer at CHEC.

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge, so we can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the Leeds community. In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible,” concludes Jose.