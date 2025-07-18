Children’s heart surgery fund charity ‘deeply grateful’ for support from Morrisons Foundation

The Morrisons Foundation were delighted to support Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) with a donation of £5,608.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHSF provides support to children, adults and families affected by congenital heart disease and raises funds for vital resources for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit and region.

The donation from the Morrisons Foundation has helped CHSF to purchase an innovative ‘Rhino Sensory Voyager Hurricane Trolley’, a mobile multi-sensory trolley that comprises interactive colourful projections, fibre optic lights and sounds. It creates a calming and relaxing environment designed to relieve anxiety in a hospital setting for young patients, including those with additional needs, and their parents and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Davany, CEO of CHSF said: "We're deeply grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for funding the Sensory Trolley. The trolley will bring periods of calm, comfort and joy to young patients - making a significant difference to their wellbeing. On behalf of the children and families we support, thank you for helping us bring this extra colour, sound and touch to their hospital experience."

CHSF provides support to children and families affected by congenital heart disease at Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this donation to fund the sensory trolley which will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people with heart disease for many years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.