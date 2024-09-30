Community hospital opens doors in Leeds

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is ready to welcome its first NHS patients after officially opening the doors at its Headingley site in Leeds.

The conveniently located facility at Wira Business Park will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services in the community.

With free parking and excellent transport links, the new clinical facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art ophthalmology theatre. Now accepting ophthalmology referrals, the Headingley hospital is supporting the NHS to reduce waiting times by treating patients within four weeks.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with the NHS, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care,” explains Eleanor Rushforth, Hospital Manager at CHEC Leeds.

“For well over a decade, CHEC has been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge for local people. We’re excited to become part of the Leeds community and look forward to welcoming our first patients in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible,” concludes Eleanor.