Construction begins on York Hospital's new hybrid theatre and MRI facility

York Hospital has started construction on an exciting new development which promises to bring cutting-edge care even closer to home for patients.

A hybrid theatre is an advanced surgical theatre that is equipped with advanced medical imaging devices that integrates technology in a traditional operating room, such as an MRI scanner.

Once completed, this £8 million investment will deliver high-quality treatment in a purpose-built environment, tailored to meet the needs of the local community. Patients can expect more timely care and access to some of the latest healthcare technologies, all within a comfortable setting.

The hybrid theatre will support more complex vascular procedures, while the spacious MRI suite will offer enhanced imaging capabilities in a calm, patient-focused space.

An artist’s impression of the new facility at York Hospital

The suite’s new machine will be able to deliver acute scanning, urgent fast track scans, for patients on cancer pathways and for patients requiring routine scans.

Award-winning construction partner Merit is leading the build using offsite building methods. Their innovative approach allows work to progress both on-site and at Merit’s factory in Northumberland, meaning the project can be completed in around a third of the time compared to traditional building techniques. With minimal disruption on-site, patients can look forward to quicker delivery of this new facility.

Liz Hill, Associate Chief Operating Officer for Surgery at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “This is an exciting development for York Hospital, and we’re pleased to be working with Merit on delivering such important improvements. The new facility will allow us to treat more patients with the latest diagnostic and vascular care, while also improving the working environment for our colleagues.”

Karen Priestman, Associate Chief Operating Officer for Cancer, Specialist and Clinical Support Services, at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added:

“This new MRI scanner is a state-of-the-art machine that delivers highly detailed imaging at impressive speed. It will make a significant difference to waiting times, which is vital as demand for MRI has been growing and we’ve simply not had the capacity to meet it.

“We’re also planning to upgrade two additional MRI machines, which will further expand access for patients. Looking ahead, the new scanner is compatible with artificial intelligence technologies, paving the way for even more advanced diagnostics in the future.”