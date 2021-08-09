These are the latest coronavirus case rates for every Yorkshire local authority.

Covid-19 case rates: The latest weekly Covid-19 rates in Yorkshire

Hull has one of the highest Covid-19 rates in the country according to the latest figures.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:24 am

The figures, for the seven days to August 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent six days (August 3-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

1. Hull

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 471.6 to 546.2, with 1,419 new cases.

Buy photo

2. Sheffield

Sheffield has had 2,930 cases in the seven days up to August 2, up from 2,354 in the previous seven days

Buy photo

3. Calderdale

Calderdale is third on the Yorkshire list, with 829 over the same period

Buy photo

4. Leeds

Leeds is fourth on the list when comparing by the number of cases per 100,000 people. Its 3,067 cases mean that 386.7 per 100,000 people.

Buy photo
Covid-19Data
Next Page
Page 1 of 5