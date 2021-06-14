Covid 19 infection rates rising across Yorkshire as UK awaits lockdown extension

Yorkshire and the Humber has the highest infection rate in the UK, of 69 cases per 100,000 people, after 3,796 people tested positive for the virus over seven days

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an extension to lockdown restrictions tonight, following a recent nationwide surge in cases which has been driven by the Delta variant.

The latest Government figures show another 50,017 people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19 over seven days (to June 13), 1,008 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus and 64 died within 28 days of a positive test.

Yorkshire and the Humber is the region of the UK with the highest infection rate, of 69 cases per 100,000 people, after another 3,796 cases were recorded over seven days.

As the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another four weeks, we reveal which local authority areas of Yorkshire and the Humber saw the biggest infection rate increases between June 1 and June 8.

North East Lincolnshire saw the largest increase, as the infection rate rose by 219.4 per cent to 62 cases per 100,000 people, while North Yorkshire’s rate rose by 111.7 per cent, to 38, and Calderdale’s increased by 91.2 per cent, to 103.1.

Infection rate increases in other areas of Yorkshire:

- Bradford 123.6 cases per 100,000 people (90.6 per cent increase)

- Leeds 113.2 cases per 100,000 people (88.7 per cent increase)

- York 46.1 cases per 100,000 people (79.6 per cent increase)

- Wakefield 82.1 cases per 100,000 people (75.5 per cent increase)

- Hull 34.6 cases per 100,000 people (69.8 per cent increase)

- Barnsley 58.3 cases per 100,000 people (69.4 per cent increase)

- Doncaster 37.8 cases per 100,000 people (63.9 per cent increase)

- Sheffield 35.1 cases per 100,000 people (46.4 per cent increase)

- North Lincolnshire 23.2 cases per 100,000 people (21.2 per cent increase)

- East Riding of Yorkshire 25.8 cases per 100,000 people (33.3 per cent increase)

- Rotherham 29 cases per 100,000 people (11.6 per cent increase)

- Kirklees 121.4 cases per 100,000 people (6.8 per cent increase)

Analysis by JPI Media Data and Investigations Unit shows 356 neighbourhoods in Yorkshire and the Humber saw their infection rate rise and Northowram & Shelf in Calderdale recorded the largest increase (526 per cent to 260.9 cases per 100,000 people).

The data also shows 124 neighbourhoods saw their infection rates fall, with Paddock & Greenhead in Kirklees recording the largest drop (212.4 cases per 100,000 to 0).