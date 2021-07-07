Covid vaccine uptake: The Yorkshire neighbourhoods with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of July 19
England is preparing to fully reopen its economy on July 19, with face masks set to become a personal choice and nightclubs readying to open their doors.
But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease. UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab (85.9 per cent of adults) and more than 28 million have had their second dose (64 per cent).
Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to June 27, show double jab coverage as low as 7 per cent for one area in Sheffield.
Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact. Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Yorkshire have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated