The Yorkshire neighbourhoods with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of July 19

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease. UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab (85.9 per cent of adults) and more than 28 million have had their second dose (64 per cent).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to June 27, show double jab coverage as low as 7 per cent for one area in Sheffield.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact. Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Yorkshire have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated

1. Cathedral and Kelham, Sheffield Cathedral and Kelham has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, with 27 per cent of the 20,386 population having had one dose, and just seven per cent having had both.

2. Leeds City Centre, Leeds Of the 13,338 people living in the Leeds City Centre area, 32 per cent have had one jab and 11 per cent have had both.

3. Devonshire Quarter, Sheffield More than 4,000 people in the Devonshire Quarter of Sheffield have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, making it 39 per cent. A total of 13 per cent have had both.

4. University & Little Woodhouse, Leeds Forty per cent of the population in University & Little Woodhouse have had one dose, with 17 per cent having both.