Government scraps plans to introduce vaccine passports for crowded events

Sajid Javid has said the Government "will not be going ahead" with plans for vaccine passports in order to gain access to nightclubs and other crowded events.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 10:15 am
Updated Sunday, 12th September 2021, 10:24 am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid as he arrives at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show. PIC: PA

Plans had been announced that members of the public would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But in a U-turn on Sunday, following a backlash from Tory MPs, the Health Secretary said the idea had been scrapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
NHS ‘will be at breaking point by November’ without masks and social distancing

He told The Andrew Marr Show: "I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.

"We've looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."