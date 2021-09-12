Government scraps plans to introduce vaccine passports for crowded events

Health Secretary Sajid Javid as he arrives at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show. PIC: PA

Plans had been announced that members of the public would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But in a U-turn on Sunday, following a backlash from Tory MPs, the Health Secretary said the idea had been scrapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Andrew Marr Show: "I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.