The latest figures from NHS England show more than 6,000 members of staff at NHS trusts across Yorkshire were absent due to Covid on January 2, which is the latest data available and was published on Friday, January 7. This is how many staff members were absent in your area.
1. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
At Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, there were 212 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 183 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 140 per cent week on week.
2. York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
At York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, there were 142 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 133 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 28.3 per cent week on week.
3. Harrogate and District NHS Trust
At Harrogate and District NHS Trust, there were 198 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 134 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 139.9 per cent week on week.
4. Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
At Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, there were 151 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 121 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 143.1 per cent week on week.