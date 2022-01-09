Mary Welling on a Covid ward at York Hospital at the height of the pandemic

How many NHS staff are off sick due to Covid?

As the wave of Omicron continues to hit the UK, hospitals and NHS trusts across Yorkshire are being battered by staff absences.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 6:02 am

The latest figures from NHS England show more than 6,000 members of staff at NHS trusts across Yorkshire were absent due to Covid on January 2, which is the latest data available and was published on Friday, January 7. This is how many staff members were absent in your area.

1. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

At Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, there were 212 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 183 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 140 per cent week on week.

Photo Sales

2. York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust

At York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, there were 142 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 133 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 28.3 per cent week on week.

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate and District NHS Trust

At Harrogate and District NHS Trust, there were 198 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 134 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 139.9 per cent week on week.

Photo Sales

4. Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

At Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, there were 151 members of staff off sick with Covid-19 related absences on January 2. There were an average of 121 each day between December 27 and January 2. That's an increase of 143.1 per cent week on week.

Photo Sales
NHSYorkshireOmicronNHS England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4