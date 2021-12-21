How many people are in hospital with Covid-19 in Yorkshire right now - and how does it compare to last year?

But how many people in Yorkshire are in hospital with Covid-19, and how does it compare to this time last year? We've looked at the data from December 14, 2020, and compared it with the data for the same date this year for every NHS trust in Yorkshire.
1. Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
There were 25 people in hospitals run by this trust on December 14 2021, with four on ventilators. This compares to 39 people in hospital and three on ventilators a year earlier.
2. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
In Barnsley, 92 people were in hospital with Covid-19 in December 2020, with seven on ventilators. That's fallen to 32 and two by the same date this year.
3. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Also falling was Bradford, which has 104 people in hospital and nine people on ventilators last year, compared to 31 this year - with none on ventilators.
4. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
There were 26 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Calderdale last week, with six on ventilators. That compares to 89 and nine the year before.