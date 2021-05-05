Just one covid patient each being treated in York and Scarborough hospitals as cases continue to fall

York and Scarborough Hospitals saw figures of over a hundred patients being treated for the disease at the second peak in January. On January 13, 121 patients were being treated at York Hospital alone.

Two hospitals in North Yorkshire now have just one patient each being treated for coronavirus.

York and Scarborough Hospitals saw figures of over a hundred patients being treated for the disease at the second peak in January. On January 13, 121 patients were being treated at York Hospital alone.

But as the nation's vaccination effort continues, cases have dropped and both hospitals are now treating just one patient each, it was confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday.

The figures are slightly higher at Harrogate Hospital, which is treating three patients, and South Tees Hospital which is treating 12.

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for North Yorkshire CCG, said: "The numbers are continuing to come down, which is very positive, but we still need to be vigilant and make sure we comply with guidance."

It comes as cases in the county began to settle following the outbreak in Selby's Clipper distribution centre which saw it shoot to the top of England's covid positivity rates last week.

Selby's rates are still high at 68.4 positive cases per 100,000 people, but cases in the rest of North Yorkshire are broadly in line with the England average of 22 per 100,000.

In Ryedale, they are at 25.3 per 100,000, in Craven and Harrogate they are at 19.3, Hambleton cases stand at 18.6, Richmond's at 16.8 and Scarborough has the lowest figures in North Yorkshire at 16.6.

Louise Wallace, director of public health in North Yorkshire, said: "We have come such a long way since the peak cases of the winter, and the effort of everybody keeping our friends, our families and our communities safe from the virus has made a difference. But as we continue to move along the roadmap, getting vaccinated is an essential part of this, so please do take up your opportunity to be vaccinated when it's your turn."