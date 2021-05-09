No further Covid deaths recorded in Yorkshire hospitals in latest daily update

Figures released by NHS England show two deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, May 8.
The deaths were recorded on May 6 and May 7.
The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.
Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.
The figures for the latest reporting period show one death of this type in England.