Seven million doses of Covid vaccine given out in Yorkshire and North East

More than 4.6 million people across the region have received at least one jab and more than 2.3 million people have received both doses.

Over 35.3 million people in total across the UK have now been vaccinated with a first dose, while more than 17.6 million people have had both doses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This milestone is an exceptional achievement and testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the local NHS teams in the North East and Yorkshire who are doing everything they can to protect the most vulnerable people from this awful disease.

Seven million doses of the Covid vaccine have been given out in Yorkshire and the North East. Photo: PA

“Behind these numbers are lives saved and people across the region are doing themselves proud by coming forward in such numbers to get their jabs.

“The job is not done yet and I urge everyone eligible to get their appointment booked for the vaccine as soon as possible - it will protect your loved ones and it could save your life.”

Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi said: "This is a phenomenal achievement from everyone who lives in the North East and Yorkshire and is a credit to the army of volunteers, the local authorities and the NHS teams who are helping jab the way back to normal life.

“We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world and it’s thanks to incredible achievements like these that we are on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for the jab, it’s quick, painless and could save your life.”

In April, Leeds Council’s executive member for health Councillor Salma Arif told a meeting of fellow councillors that half of adults in Leeds have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination.

Coun Arif told a meeting of the council’s decision-making executive board: “We have vaccinated 50 per cent of our adult population – it’s a significant milestone for our city. It is testament to our city and the testament to every single individual.”